William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 67,671 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,671 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SiTime worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in SiTime by 479.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

