William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $131.87 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.