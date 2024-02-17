Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,084.37

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,084.37 ($26.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,134 ($26.95). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,064 ($26.07), with a volume of 113,791 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.94) to GBX 3,200 ($40.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($36.50).

In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri acquired 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.71) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,685.49). Company insiders own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

