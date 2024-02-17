WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

KLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of KLG stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,119,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

