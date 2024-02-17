Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in January

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,157,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 569,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 731,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 557,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after purchasing an additional 457,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

WDS stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

