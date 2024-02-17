Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WHGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-$4.23 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.230 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

