Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $1,048,613.04 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xencor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

