XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. XOMA has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

