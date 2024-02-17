Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

