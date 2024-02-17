YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45 to $2.50 EPS.

YETI Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in YETI by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.