Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

ZBRA stock opened at $275.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $329.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.