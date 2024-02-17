Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 720,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.59 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $70,188.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $70,188.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,620 shares of company stock worth $207,881. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 97.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

