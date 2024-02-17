Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $893,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

