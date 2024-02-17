Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zuora

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.