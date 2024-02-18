1,097 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,114 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $148,117.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,279.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.