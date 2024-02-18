121,733 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.