140,453 Shares in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.98% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

