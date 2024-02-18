3,083 Shares in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

