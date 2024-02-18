431,484 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 431,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.24% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in CECO Environmental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $722.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

