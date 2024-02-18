47,178 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDI stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.