ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 0.8 %
ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78. ABVC BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,611.23% and a negative return on equity of 348.52%.
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
