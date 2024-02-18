ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 0.8 %

ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78. ABVC BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,611.23% and a negative return on equity of 348.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

About ABVC BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ABVC BioPharma worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

