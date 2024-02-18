ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

