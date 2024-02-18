Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

