Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

