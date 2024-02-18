AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $28.33. AdvanSix shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 44,871 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

AdvanSix Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $781.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.