Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

