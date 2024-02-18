AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
