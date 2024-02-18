AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

