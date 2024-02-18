Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $107,097,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

