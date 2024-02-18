Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $42.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AGIO opened at $26.51 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $29.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

