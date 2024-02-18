Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $204,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

