Air Canada (TSE:AC) Trading Down 5.1%

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.27. 2,259,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,975,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.26.

Several research firms recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

