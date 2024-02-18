Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.3 %

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 747.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.