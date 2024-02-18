Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,658 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $152.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

