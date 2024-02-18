Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

