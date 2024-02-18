Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.40 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $320.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

