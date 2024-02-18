ALLETE (ALE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Report on ALE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ALLETE by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.