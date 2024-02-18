ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.32% of ALLETE worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

