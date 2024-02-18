Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

