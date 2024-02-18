Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.90.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

