Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 81,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

