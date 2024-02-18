Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.