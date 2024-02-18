Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $32,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE AEE opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

