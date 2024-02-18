América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on América Móvil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.