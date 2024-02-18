American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.90. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 299,657 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

