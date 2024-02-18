American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $212.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $214.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.