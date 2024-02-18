Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.94 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $397.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.96 and a 200-day moving average of $352.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

