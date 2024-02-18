Amit Agarwal Sells 128 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $16,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,163,702.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86.

Shares of DDOG opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

