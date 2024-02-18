Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $105.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $106.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Amphenol by 172.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

