Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $830.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

