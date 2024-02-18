Analysts Offer Predictions for CNH Industrial’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNHI. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

